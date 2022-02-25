Dennis Lee Sturgell Sr., the Hammond fisherman whose convictions for sex abuse crimes were vacated last year, will not have a new trial.
On Thursday, Sturgell, 69, pleaded no contest in Clatsop County Circuit Court to first-degree attempted sodomy and first-degree attempted unlawful sexual penetration.
In August 2015, Sturgell met a young woman at a Warrenton bar and, plying her with drinks and cocaine, had sex with her at his Naselle, Washington, property and later in an Astoria hotel. At his trial, the state argued, and the jury found, that the woman was too intoxicated to consent.
Sturgell also pleaded no contest to bribing a witness. Through an intermediary, he tried to give the victim’s father $5,000 if the victim agreed to drop the case. Sturgell also threatened to undermine the woman’s reputation.
Sturgell’s new sentence is five years of probation. He will have to register as a sex offender, submit to drug and alcohol treatment and have no contact with the victim or her family. The victim will get $15,000 out of Sturgell’s posted bail.
If he violates probation, Sturgell could serve 20 years in prison.
“Given what the reality in the future is, given Mr. Sturgell’s health, I think the sentence accommodates pretty much every element of justice we could bring to it,” Judge Henry Kantor said.
Sturgell was originally sentenced in 2019 to more than 13 years in prison for counts involving first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sex abuse, bribing a witness and witness tampering.
An Astoria man who joined Sturgell at the hotel and also had sex with the victim received probation, as did the Hammond fisherman who approached the victim’s father on Sturgell’s behalf.
In September, a Marion County judge, Claudia Burton, voided Sturgell’s convictions.
Burton found that Sturgell was poorly represented when his Salem-based defense attorney, Jason Thompson, did not object to the state using Sturgell’s security release agreement as a trial exhibit.
This document listed sex abuse charges that had already been dismissed and contained other insinuating details that, Burton ruled, could have biased some jurors, whose verdicts on the sex abuse charges were nonunanimous.
In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that nonunanimous verdicts unconstitutionally violate the Sixth Amendment guarantee of a right to trial by impartial jury. The court ruled in 2021 that its decision did not apply retroactively, but gave states the ability to consider whether older verdicts should be reviewed.
The Oregon Legislature is weighing a bill to give some inmates convicted by nonunanimous juries the chance for new trials. Since Sturgell’s original convictions were vacated last year, he would not have been eligible.