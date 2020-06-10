There will be no retention sturgeon fishing on the lower Columbia River in June after fishery managers could not agree on how to conduct the recreational fishery.
The fishery had already been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.
At a meeting on Monday, Oregon fishery managers supported a compromise to allow a one-day June fishery and some potential opportunity for more fishing in September, but Washington state fishery managers wanted to reserve the full fishing quota for September.
Public testimony regarding the one-day fishery was mixed.
Oregon may look into allowing sturgeon fishing on the lower Willamette River.
