Clatsop County Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan has announced she is running for another four-year term.
Sullivan ran uncontested and was elected in 2016 to represent District 4, which covers eastern Astoria to Westport, on the Board of Commissioners.
This year, a Knappa teacher, Courtney Bangs, is vying for the position. Bangs has been endorsed by #TimberUnity and has received campaign contributions from the timber industry, including Hampton Lumber.
Sullivan said one of her central goals is a balanced and sustainable approach to forestry management.
Her other goals include expanding the county's workforce and local economic opportunities, increasing the county’s supply of affordable housing and protecting water resources.
"Working together, we can keep Clatsop County a great place to live, to raise families, and to retire. I will use my experience and leadership at the county level to find common ground to deal with the opportunities and challenges facing Clatsop County, especially District 4," Sullivan said in an email.
Commissioners selected Sullivan in January to be the board’s chairwoman after she served as vice chair last year.
Sullivan moved to Clatsop County in 2007 from Portland, where she managed an 80-unit affordable housing building for the Housing Authority of Portland.
Since moving, she has worked in the local hospitality industry. Her sister and brother-in-law, Iris Sullivan and Joe Garrison, are founders of the Blue Scorcher Bakery and Cafe.
Sullivan grew up in a small farming community in Michigan. She earned a degree in secondary education from Michigan State University and a master's degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She worked as a teacher in Brownsville, Texas, St. Paul, Minnesota, and in rural Michigan.
Sullivan is hosting a campaign kickoff party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Wickiup Grange in Svensen.
