Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan believes she has the commitment, time and established working relationships to advance Clatsop County’s goals.
Her challenger, Courtney Bangs, a Knappa preschool teacher, believes she is more representative of the people in District 4, which covers eastern Astoria to Westport, and wants to advocate for the needs of working families.
The campaign in the May 19 election has some of the same ideological themes that fuel the cap-and-trade debate in Salem, but both candidates say their focus is on county issues like housing, child care and expanding broadband access.
Sullivan, who is running for a second, four-year term, has been endorsed by Indivisible North Coast Oregon, a progressive group, and has received campaign contributions from Clatsop Citizens for Good Government.
Bangs has been endorsed by #TimberUnity and the United Steelworkers Local 1097. She has received campaign contributions from the timber industry, North Coast First PAC and state Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose.
The coronavirus pandemic upended the economy as the county is managing through a housing crunch, a child care shortage and major projects like a new county jail in Warrenton and moving critical infrastructure outside the tsunami inundation zone.
‘We are following the virus’
Sullivan, a former hotel office manager, building manager and teacher who served on Astoria’s budget committee, was uncontested when she was elected in 2016. She was selected by the board in January as chairwoman.
“There are so many essential services we are responsible for,” she said. “I think our biggest focus needs to be right now, how do we manage through the COVID-19? How do we maintain a healthy budget so we can keep the staff available to provide the essential services?
“We are making estimates of what we have to plan for. And so, we just have to stay on top of it and adjust as the virus adjusts. We are following the virus,” she said.
“I think our county staff and our local community partners and ... the cities and the state ... are doing a great job. They’re doing a really terrific job in a very tough situation,” she said. “And I have confidence in them and I’m very proud about how well we’re working together to coordinate even something like opening or closing the parks — that affects a lot of people.
“But it’s important that we all keep talking to each other and keep making decisions based on public health first, public safety first.”
Once the coronavirus crisis has stabilized, Sullivan said she is looking forward to turning the board’s attention back to addressing issues like affordable housing, broadband expansion and child care.
Her priorities include advocating for local businesses, increasing the supply of affordable housing and strengthening the health and well-being of residents.
She said she also wants to continue advocating for a balanced approach to forestry management and supporting healthy watersheds.
“Out here on the Northwest, our watersheds are intricately linked to forests,” Sullivan said. “And we depend on our watersheds for clean drinking water and the streams that are the habitat for the fish — I mean it all has to be connected — it has to be a balanced picture. It can’t be just one value. It can’t just be for money.”
Sullivan stands by her vote in 2017 to opt Clatsop County out of the $1 billion lawsuit against the state over timber harvests. The 3-2 vote came after the majority found the lawsuit did not align with their values for balanced forest management. Clatsop was the only eligible timber county not to join the suit.
The counties prevailed in Linn County Circuit Court last year, but the state plans to appeal.
Sullivan believes suing the state will ultimately hurt taxpayers.
“And I think we have to think for the generations ahead,” she said. “We want our forests to be there now and into the future. And that includes the jobs that are connected with managing the forests.”
Bangs argues that Sullivan’s vote deprived the county of a voice in the litigation.
She has also faulted Sullivan for not opposing cap-and-trade legislation in Salem. Commissioner Mark Kujala and Commissioner Lianne Thompson wrote letters against the bill this year, joining more than two dozen counties statewide, but the board chose not to take a position.
Sullivan said she didn’t take a position on cap and trade this year because it was not an issue before the board.
‘No regard for consequences’
Bangs’ criticism of Sullivan on timber and cap and trade defined the beginning of her campaign. But she said her concerns extend well beyond those statewide issues.
“What it really was is I was noticing decisions were being made with little or no regard for consequences it would have on our community, jobs and our economy,” she said.
“Those topics are what got me into the process of running for a political position. But once I committed to the process, I saw so many other situations that haven’t been changed over the last four years,” said Bangs, who has no government experience.
“I just think the focus got lost,” she said, referring to internal strife on the board and turnover of county managers.
Bangs said she would like to see more transparency and communication from the board.
“I feel people should vote for me because I am a working mom. I’m actually not doing this as a political career move,” the mother of three said. “I’m doing this to represent the people in my area. I feel like that will bring a fresh and new perspective to our county politics.
“I’ve lived so many of what I see are current county issues personally.”
Bangs said issues like the lack of child care and inadequate access to high-speed internet have affected her family.
“Some of the leanest years that we’ve had are when I couldn’t find child care and we decided I would go into a temporary retirement until the kids were older,” she said.
“So, I feel like I offer personal experience, I offer the passion and I offer the drive, the heart to get things done. I just have a deep conviction to stand up for our working families, because that’s what we are, we’re a working family.”
Bangs believes homelessness and housing need more attention. ”We have so many young people moving back, or trying to move back, but they have nowhere to live,” she said.
She said limited housing makes it hard to hire and retain professionals and people starting entry-level positions. Her vision is to help create affordable housing through the development of fourplexes or duplexes.
“To be able to bring that tax base into our own local area and be able to utilize it for our school districts would be amazing,” she said.
“I feel like I have a lot of emotional investment into the success of our community and the success of our school district and seeing Clatsop County thrive.”
