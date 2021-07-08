Growing up with Washington, D.C., next door and two parents involved with advertising in Los Angeles, Griffin Reilly quickly became familiar with journalism.
When he got to the University of Oregon, the choice of a major was easy.
“I never considered a second major, for better or for worse,” Reilly said.
He minored in sports business and comparative literature.
Reilly graduated in June and joined The Astorian through the Snowden internship program, which is offered through the university.
According to the program, he was placed at The Astorian due to his person-to-person skills that could translate well into a small community.
During his time at the University of Oregon, Reilly was both a writer and the editor-in-chief for the award-winning magazine, FLUX. He also contributed as a digital coordinator, which advanced the publication’s online format.
Although Reilly has spent much of his time writing long-form articles, he hopes to improve his writing brevity and ability to condense complicated topics during his time as an intern.
“Focusing on something and simplifying it is what I really want to get better at,” he said.
Reilly trusts his writing but knows that journalism is much more than just being a strong writer.
“I want to do anything and everything,” he said. “I don’t know my own abilities that well yet.”