With passions for writing and social issues, pursuing journalism became the natural choice for Alexis Weisend.
Now joining The Astorian as a summer intern, she is looking forward to honing her writing skills and making connections within the community.
“I want to explore what issues matter here and learn more about those (issues) so I can take that to other jobs and stuff like that,” Weisend said. “And maybe bring an outside perspective.”
Weisend, originally from the Bay Area in California, landed on the North Coast via the Snowden internship program, which is offered through the University of Oregon. Weisend, also a student at the university, will enter her senior year in the fall.
Double majoring in journalism and political science, Weisend has filled several reporting roles, including covering student and city government, at the university’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. She will take over as news editor for her final year.
In taking on a new environment in Astoria, Weisend expects to gain valuable experience from her internship.
“It’s a great experience working in an actual newsroom. I haven’t gotten that because of the pandemic,” she said. “I like that Astoria is a small town. I have never worked in a small town and it’s so different from working in a bigger city.”
Weisend sees the value that journalism provides in breaking down complex issues to help the public stay informed and make decisions, especially within smaller communities.
Weisend said she is particularly interested in covering government and business, but is willing to take on any topics while reporting on the North Coast.
With an eye for political reporting, Weisend hopes to eventually explore a number of writing styles and roles in the future, including long-form journalism and investigative reporting.
“I want to dip my toes into everything,” she said.