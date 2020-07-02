Morgan Grindy hadn’t considered pursuing a career in journalism until she took an introductory journalistic storytelling class at Oregon State University.
She quickly developed a passion for the craft of writing.
“I like putting a lot of work into something before it is published or finished,” Grindy said “Crafting, building and finding all the parts I need for it and making it as perfect as it can be.”
Grindy, 20, is from Lake Oswego and will begin her senior year at Oregon State in the fall, majoring in marketing with a minor in journalism.
She joined The Astorian for the summer through the Snowden internship program offered through the University of Oregon.
Since Oregon State does not have a journalism major, Grindy took every journalism and creative writing class offered before the school developed a journalism minor last year.
She hopes to gain more professional experience during her internship, in addition to her experience working on Oregon State’s student lifestyle magazine, Beaver’s Digest.
Grindy became editor-in-chief of the magazine last year and led the transition from having a print product to moving exclusively online.
“It felt like more of a project than an ongoing thing,” she said. “I felt like I was creating something new because the magazine had a very small online presence when it was in print.”
Grindy said she looks forward to learning more about the North Coast, pursuing local feature stories and continuing to develop her writing skills. The Snowden internship places student journalists at newspapers throughout the state.
“I think I ended up in the perfect place,” she said.
