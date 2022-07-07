A summer empowerment group in Seaside for teenage girls will encourage discussions about relationships, body image and boundaries while dating.
Like other youth summer outreach, girls 13 to 17 can make arts and crafts, write poetry and put on performances. But The Harbor, an advocacy center in Astoria for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, which is hosting the group starting July 25, also hopes to fill gaps in social, emotional and consent education.
“Having grown up in Clatsop County, it hasn't been there for the general population of adolescents,” Shey Lionheart, an advocate with The Harbor, said.
Topics that teenagers might not feel comfortable asking their parents about, like relationships or potential signs of abuse, will be on the table.
The group can be a place where girls can talk through their experiences in a safe environment with their peers. Staff at The Harbor are not mandatory reporters, meaning they are not required to report cases of abuse.
Knowing that sharing what happened to them can get parents, law enforcement and child protective services involved can make it harder for teenagers to come forward, Julia Aikman, The Harbor's prevention program coordinator, said. The Harbor will assist people in reporting abuse if they choose, however.
“Their peers can empower each other to build this cohesive united front, especially during what’s happening nationally,” Aikman said.
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June overturning Roe v. Wade, which had established a constitutional right to abortion, Aikman and Lionheart want to see if teenagers are interested in talking about bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.
The group will also work on teaching girls how to build self-confidence instead of waiting for events like graduation or marriage to instill self-worth. “It’s like, actually, you’re enough right now,” Lionheart said. “You’re more than enough.”
Lionheart and Aikman especially want to talk about the difference between safe and unsafe relationships, since there’s a lack of education for youth on how to set boundaries while dating.
Lionheart said it can be challenging for girls to become sexually active or interested in sex and not know where to ask questions and receive accurate answers. Having a space where girls can talk and learn about consent and healthy relationships can help them stay safe.
“This is about helping create safety — helping end the cycle of abuse,” Lionheart said.