Fishermen will have extra days to try for Chinook salmon on the Columbia River this summer.
State fishery managers announced recreational fishing will be open Thursday through July 15 for the retention of hatchery Chinook in the river main stem from the Tongue Point-Rocky Point line upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge near Pasco, Washington.
Anglers will have a daily adult bag limit of two hatchery Chinook.
State fishery managers had not planned to allow a summer Chinook fishery downstream of Priest Rapids Dam because of a dismal forecast for returning fish.
But, Tucker Jones, Columbia River program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said “with significant upgrades to both summer Chinook and sockeye abundance, we’re pleased anglers will get some more summer opportunity for salmon fishing this year.”
