Less than a month after five young sunflower sea stars were reported along the Oregon Coast, another 25 have been discovered at Yaquina Bay in Newport.

During a search for fish and invertebrates, staffers at the Oregon Coast Aquarium documented one adult and 24 juvenile sunflower sea stars.

Sunflower sea star

Sunflower sea stars have suffered from a wasting syndrome.

Nicole Bales