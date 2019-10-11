A day-use parking lot at Sunset Beach and a portion of the Fort-to-Sea Trail will close next week for a controlled burn.
Beach access for pedestrians and vehicles via Sunset Beach Road will remain open. The portion of the trail that will close is between the Camp Rilea bridge and the beach.
The day of the controlled burn will depend on weather conditions.
The burn will target brush piles, which officials say are prime fuel for wildfires.
