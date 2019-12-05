The Sunset Empire Transportation District will make buses free for students starting in early January.
Jeff Hazen, the director of the transit district, introduced the idea Thursday, saying he got it from the Grant County Transportation District at a recent conference.
Providing free rides builds children’s familiarity with mass transit, creating a potential pool of future riders and drivers, he said. The district struggles to attract drivers, and much of its funding is based on ridership.
“None of our buses are overcrowded,” Hazen said. “We have seats on the bus, and why not let that child ride for free?”
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to ride free starting Jan. 6.
Sunset Empire will be reimbursed for transporting high schoolers through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. A payroll tax to finance the fund was part of a $5.3 billion transportation package the state Legislature passed in 2017. The Legislature required that 1% be spent on improving transportation for high schoolers.
“These children are coming to adulthood in 2030, 2035, and we need to have them thinking in terms of mass transportation and getting cars off the road,” Commissioner Charles Withers said. “Ultimately, we have to keep cars off the road, so if you start young training them that way, I think that bodes well for the future.”
Withers questioned how the transit district's bus drivers would keep a handle on new juvenile riders.
Children younger than 6 already ride the bus for free. Those younger than 9 need to be accompanied by an adult. Hazen said the district's drivers are good at watching out for children.
Older children often accompany their younger siblings while parents work, Commissioner Tamra Taylor said. She is director of dining services for food service provider Chartwells and helps with the summer food service program.
“This would be — during the summer — another option to help feed our youth in the county,” she said. “I don’t think we realize how many kids are at home.”
Hazen, meanwhile, reported an average ridership of 126 per weekend for a new route expansion in Astoria paid for by the improvement fund. The route is on Saturdays and Sundays east through Alderbrook to the Emerald Heights Apartments, where roughly 1,000 people live.
Hazen hopes to begin a direct route from Astoria to Portland next month. The route was paid for by a $738,000 competitive grant Sunset Empire applied for in the improvement fund and matched with $82,000. A bus will run once each morning, afternoon and evening between the Astoria Transit Center and Union Station in downtown Portland.
Sunset Empire had been covering the cost of the Lower Columbia Connector Route between Astoria and Rainier as Columbia County Rider struggles with funding. Around one-third of the 4,100 people who rode the Columbia Connector Route last year continued to Portland. Sunset Empire also agreed to loan Columbia County a bus through March to replace a bus from the neighboring agency's that broke down.
The Sunset Empire board approved a new operating agreement with NW Navigator Luxury Coaches, which took over a twice-daily bus route between Astoria and Portland from the previous operator, MTR Western. The route is funded by the state. Sunset Empire sells tickets and receives a 15% cut.
