The Sunset Empire Transportation District is trying to run a bus line from Astoria to Union Station in downtown Portland.
The transit district is applying for a two-year, $738,000 grant from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The district would provide a local match of $82,000.
“The proposal is for three trips a day,” said Jeff Hazen, the transit district’s executive director. “I’ve also included in there the possibility of buying two used motor coaches to make the ride a little more comfortable.”
The transit districtruns the Lower Columbia Connector Route to Rainier, where riders transfer to a Columbia County Rider route between Kelso, Washington, and St. Helens, before transferring to a line into downtown Portland.
Of the more than 4,100 people who rode the Columbia Connector Route last year, Sunset Empire found that 32 percent were continuing on to Portland.
Sunset Empire has been covering the cost of the Columbia Connector Route as Columbia County Rider struggles with funding. Bypassing Columbia County’s transit agency will allow the transit district to focus on improving finances, Hazen said.
Private transit provider MTR Western provides the other connection between the North Coast and downtown Portland, running a twice-daily, state-subsidized bus route on motor coaches from Astoria to Union Station via U.S. Highway 26.
The contract for that route is up for bid, and the state is interested in local transit agencies like Sunset Empire taking them on, Hazen said.
The potential expansion of the Columbia Connector Route comes shortly after Sunset Empire considered axing the route to save money during a federal government shutdown that sequestered more than half of the agency’s operating fund.
But Hazen said the route has enough riders to warrant the expansion.
“We’ve had good ridership on that route with the connection” to Columbia County, Hazen said. “But any time you can make it a straight shot without transferring, riders prefer that.”
Sunset Empire’s grant will be reviewed this spring and summer, with a final decision in August and potential funding in October, Hazen said.
