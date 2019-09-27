The Sunset Empire Transportation District seeks to fill two open positions on the district's board.
Applicants must be registered voters in Clatsop County. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.
The appointees will serve until the next district election in 2021. The board is responsible for operations policy and oversees a budget of about $8 million.
Applications are available on the transit district’s website or may be picked up at the Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive, or the Seaside Transit Office, 39 N. Holladay Drive.
Completed applications may be emailed to jeff@ridethebus.org or dropped off at either location.
