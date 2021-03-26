The Sunset Empire Transportation District is rolling out electronic fares on all buses by July.
The bus agency’s governing board on Thursday approved a contract with Token Transit, an online fare system being adopted by several other transit agencies in the region.
Jeff Hazen, the executive director of the transit district, said the decision came down to price and continuity. Token Transit, which costs nothing to roll out, has been adopted by the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, which includes members of the Northwest Oregon Transit Alliance like Sunset Empire.
“It didn’t make sense for us to have a separate e-fare system than some of our other partners in the connector system,” he said.
People will still be allowed to pay with cash, and riders would not be turned away if the e-fare system went down. Hazen said the e-fare system is ready to go live immediately, but that staff needs time to train for and market the new system. He expects the system to go live well before July.
Token Transit lets riders purchase transit passes on smartphones through trip-planning apps like Google Maps, Moovit and Transit App, which Sunset Empire uses to track buses. The system automatically caps fares once someone has paid enough to buy a daily or monthly pass. The platform can also partner with social services agencies, schools and businesses to instantly distribute transit passes via text and email.
“I want to thank Jeff for always thinking forward, moving forward on technology, and keeping our small little transit district in the forefront of technology,” Commissioner Charles Withers said.
The e-fare system comes as Sunset Empire is trying to weather the coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled many planned expansions of service. Year-to-date ridership is down 40% compared to the previous year, before the pandemic became a factor.
“Now that we’ve cycled a year with the pandemic and the shutdown, we’re going to start seeing increases again,” Hazen said. “I remember back in April, May and June, we were just terrible, terrible, terrible ridership. So we should be seeing good increases from here on out.”
Sunset Empire is hiring between four and five drivers for expanded seasonal service and increased frequency along U.S. Highway 101, Hazen said, and the transit district is planning free shuttles to and from vaccination sites against the virus such as the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.