Transit district
Citing a dire financial situation, the Sunset Empire Transportation District will suspend operations.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Sunset Empire Transportation District will suspend bus service and other operations starting Saturday after the agency’s troubling financial condition came to light.

The transit district's board voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to discontinue operations indefinitely and furlough employees.

The loss of bus service will be particularly difficult for vulnerable people who do not have many transportation options.

Lydia Ely of The Astorian contributed to this report.

