The Sunset Empire Transportation District is proposing a long list of expanded services and an electric bus in its first ask from the state’s new transit tax.
Jeff Hazen, the transit district's executive director, estimates the agency could receive $1.4 million a year from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. A payroll tax, which finances the fund, was part of a $5.3 billion transportation package passed by the state Legislature in 2017.
The transit district's top priority for the new funding will be purchasing eight replacement buses. They include one electric bus paid for in part by the Federal Transit Administration’s low or no emission grant program. The district has applied to receive an electric bus for the past three years. The agency is also looking to invest in several new bus shelters and signs.
Sunset Empire is looking to expand weekend service between the Emerald Heights Apartments and central Astoria to help residents reach shopping centers and connections at the Astoria Transit Center, Hazen said.
The agency also hopes to add two dedicated circulator routes, one through the Warrenton-Hammond region and another through Seaside; twice-daily service to Clatsop Community College’s Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station; longer service hours on its U.S. Highway 101 route; and a shopping shuttle between the Knappa-Svensen area and Astoria-Warrenton.
Of the new funding, Sunset Empire has to spend 1 percent on improving service for high schoolers, Hazen said. The agency proposes two new limited bus routes open to the public but specifically timed to help students in the Clatsop Works summer internship program. One route would run between Knappa and Astoria. Another would run between Jewell and Seaside.
“I’m excited about that one,” Hazen said of the Jewell-to-Seaside route. “We’re not serving Jewell, but they’re paying taxes into our system.”
Sunset Empire has also proposed several additional projects in case tax revenue comes in above estimates. They include local match money for the electric bus; adding additional weekend hours in Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside; and later evening service on Highway 101.
“This is a game-changer for the state of Oregon, having this funding,” Hazen said.
