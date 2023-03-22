A new supportive housing project in Uniontown for people with mental illness and addiction challenges is moving forward after a snag threatened to upend the plan.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse-treatment provider, has chosen a vacant lot on W. Marine Drive between KFC and Motel 6 as the future site of a 30-unit studio apartment complex.
The building, which would target people earning up to 30% of the area median income, would also include an on-site resident manager and house the agency’s Open Door program, which provides treatment, support and employment services.
“What we’re finding is not only (are) there homeless clients that we have, but there’s clients who have received a Northwest Oregon Housing Authority voucher for Section 8 housing, and they have nowhere to apply it,” Neal Rotman, the housing services manager at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, said. “They cannot find an affordable unit where they can utilize that voucher.
“So the need is there.”
Title restriction
Late last year, after taking steps to purchase the property, Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare learned the lot — owned by Robert and Jennifer White, of Seaside — has a title restriction that gives the former owner, Klamath Falls-based S and H Inc., a say in what is built.
S and H Inc., which owns the KFC next door, was given authority in a special warranty deed to prevent a sale if it deems the proposed project would reduce the fair market value of the KFC property or adversely affect the operation of the fast-food restaurant.
The company initially expressed concerns that the project would not encourage tourism in the commercial area. However, project leaders say the company has since given its approval.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, along with its Portland-based developer, Edlen & Co., is working on an application to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department for funding, which is due by the end of the month.
The support would include funding to construct the building; rental vouchers that subsidize units so tenants only pay 30% of their income toward rent; and ongoing funding for staff to provide services to tenants.
Jill Sherman, of Edlen & Co., said the team will learn if the project receives funding by August, and, if successful, the team will move forward with completing the design, along with community engagement and outreach.
Construction could begin by the summer of 2024 and the project could be completed by the fall of 2025.
The project has already received $4.7 million in grants from the Oregon Health Authority. The project team also plans to apply for funding through the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, which oversees Medicaid through the Oregon Health Plan in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare hopes the project will help more people like Lori Pettit, a Clatsop County native who was homeless for more than three years until moving into one of the agency’s housing units.
Pettit told The Astorian that after couch surfing and living in her car, she found herself on the streets. After sleeping at the Astoria Warming Center for about a week, she moved to Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare’s crisis respite center in Warrenton.
“You’re just lost out there,” Pettit said. “You get to sleep at the warming center and then you wake up and you’re on the streets all day long.”
Pettit said she could not find affordable housing until Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare offered her a newly remodeled apartment at their facility in Seaside. She receives rental support from Clatsop Community Action, a social services agency that provides food, housing and energy assistance.
“I just absolutely love my apartment,” Pettit said. “I’m very blessed.”
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has two other apartments at their Seaside location that will be renovated and rented.
‘Moral imperative’
Amy Baker, the agency’s executive director, called the move to develop more housing a “moral imperative.”
“You can’t be in the business of helping people and not do something about this awful conundrum that has happened to so many people simply because of the lack of available housing options,” she said.
Baker said she is thankful that Edlen and Co. has stuck through the process.
The developer worked with the agency and Astoria last year on a workforce housing project at Heritage Square that would have included 33 micro units of supportive housing for people with mental illness and addiction challenges.
The concept drew public backlash — which centered mostly on the supportive housing component — and led the City Council to ultimately back away from the project after getting a detailed look at the potential $37.8 million cost.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has worked with Edlen & Co. since then to build the supportive housing units in Uniontown.
Meanwhile, Oregon lawmakers could approve legislation that would address community pushback that often prevents supportive housing projects from getting off the ground.
House Bill 2506 would require residential homes and facilities to be approved by local governments under the same standards as other residential uses. If approved, the bill would also provide attorney fees to developers and local governments that approve applications for prevailing on appeal.
Earlier this month, Baker testified in support of the bill before the House, citing the experience with Heritage Square and calling it “unbelievably challenging to find the perfect site that won’t cause consternation amongst the local neighbors.”
“What I learned from that project is that opposition to these types of housing developments — it’s not rational,” she said. “There’s no data that will quell those arguments. There’s no appealing to the sentiment of people’s higher selves. It is a deep-seated fear that just — it can’t be quelled by research.”