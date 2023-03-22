Supportive housing
A supportive housing project is planned off Marine Drive in Uniontown.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A new supportive housing project in Uniontown for people with mental illness and addiction challenges is moving forward after a snag threatened to upend the plan.

Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse-treatment provider, has chosen a vacant lot on W. Marine Drive between KFC and Motel 6 as the future site of a 30-unit studio apartment complex.

