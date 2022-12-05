Housing
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare hopes to build a housing project on a vacant lot off Marine Drive in Uniontown.

A new supportive housing project for people with mental illness and addiction challenges is planned for Uniontown.

Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse-treatment provider, wants to build an apartment complex with 33 micro units on a vacant lot on W. Marine Drive between KFC and Motel 6.

The owners of a KFC fast-food restaurant have raised concerns about a housing project.

