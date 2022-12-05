A new supportive housing project for people with mental illness and addiction challenges is planned for Uniontown.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse-treatment provider, wants to build an apartment complex with 33 micro units on a vacant lot on W. Marine Drive between KFC and Motel 6.
The building would also house the agency’s Open Door program, which provides treatment, support and employment services.
The project is similar to the proposed housing development at Heritage Square earlier this year. The City Council weighed a workforce housing project that would have included 33 micro units of supportive housing for people getting help from Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.
The concept by Edlen & Co., a Portland-based developer, drew public backlash, much of which centered on the mental health component. The City Council backed away from the project after getting a detailed look at the potential $37.8 million cost.
Since that project stalled, Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has worked with Edlen & Co. to find another spot to build housing for people in need.
“Permanent supported housing is a critical and effective solution to helping individuals who need day-to-day assistance to get and stay off the streets,” Amy Baker, the agency’s executive director, said. “A lot of folks don’t understand what it is and so they tend to have fearful, knee-jerk reactions.”
The shortage of housing options across income levels is the most pressing public policy issue facing the North Coast. The lack of supportive and affordable housing is a significant barrier for people who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or trying to transition from programs such as Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers.
As the gap has grown, Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has worked to try and provide options.
The proposed apartment complex in Uniontown would include a community room on each floor and larger community spaces and offices on the ground floor.
Residents would have access to two full-time peer support specialists who would provide daily check-ins and support with life skills, social activities, community meals and other activities.
A resident manager would be located on-site around the clock, and the agency would coordinate closely with a property management company.
The property is on a main bus line and within walking distance from the agency’s Rapid Access Clinic on W. Bond Street.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has taken steps to purchase the vacant lot, but the agency has run into a snag that could upend the plan.
The property, which is owned by Robert and Jennifer White, a Seaside couple, has a title restriction that gives the former owner, Klamath Falls-based S and H Inc., a say in what is built.
S and H Inc. owns the KFC next door, and according to a special warranty deed, the company could prevent a sale if it deems the proposed project would reduce the fair market value of the KFC property or adversely affect the operation of the fast-food restaurant.
In an email to Edlen & Co. in November, Todd Stewart, the president of S and H Inc., said there was concern the project would adversely impact KFC.
“I have had a chance to discuss this with our investor partners and they are not excited about this project,” Stewart said in the email. “They feel like it doesn’t add to the ability to draw tourists into the commercial area that has been in development there over the past 10 (years). We really depend on the tourists to make our location economically viable.”
Stewart could not be reached for comment.
Baker said the project team has tried to schedule meetings with him to discuss concerns, but have not had success.
She worries that KFC’s concerns could prevent the project from moving forward yet again.
“I’m sure if the KFC owner understood that this is an important step to reducing homelessness and that we’re bringing business to his front door, he would support the project,” Baker said.
In an email to Stewart in November, Mayor Bruce Jones expressed his support for the project.
He said that it is in support of the City Council’s goals and would be a net positive addition to the city.
“I am very familiar with this specific site and believe it is an outstanding choice for locating a facility that is desperately needed in our community, close to transportation and services, and in a commercial/industrial area away from the downtown pedestrian core,” Jones said in the email.
“In my view this facility would not detract from Astoria’s tourism sector at all, but would instead support tourism by providing a living facility with services for those who might otherwise be on the streets. I also believe the facility would in no way deter customers from visiting the KFC restaurant either by vehicle, or by foot from the port facilities surrounding the area.”