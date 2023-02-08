What seemed like a normal Friday for Dr. David Leibel and his wife, Cindy, turned into a bizarre mishap that attracted international attention.

At around 3:30 p.m., authorities called the doctor to inform him that his boat, a 47-foot Ocean Alexander yacht named P/C Sandpiper, had been stolen from the West Mooring Basin. He rushed to the marina in Uniontown to find out more information and speak with law enforcement.

The P/C Sandpiper capsized in heavy surf after being stolen on Friday.
The P/C Sandpiper is shown at the West Mooring Basin.

