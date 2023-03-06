CANNON BEACH — Two surfers were swept off their boards on Sunday afternoon at Indian Beach.
When emergency services arrived on the scene, the two were unable to get back to shore due to strong rip currents and were stuck on a rock.
A Cannon Beach rescue swimmer swam out to make sure there was no injuries before the U.S. Coast Guard arrived and was able to lift the two into a helicopter before landing in Ecola State Park.
No injuries to the surfers were reported.
