An Astoria gas station attendant was stunned after a customer bought him a car.
Bradley Rowe was near the end of his shift at Safeway Fuel Station in late November when Bill Ring, a product specialist at Warrenton Kia, approached him and told him a customer, who wished to remain anonymous, left money for Rowe to pick out a car at the lot.
Rowe said he was in complete disbelief, and, at first, could not think of who the customer might have been.
He was skeptical as he drove to the Kia dealership after his shift, and while waiting for all the paperwork to be processed on the 2016 Kia Sportage he picked out.
He said his last car was unreliable and needed constant maintenance and repairs. The Kia was the nicest vehicle he has ever driven.
“I’ve literally woken up in the morning and went to find my keys just to make sure that it wasn’t a dream,” Rowe said.
While Rowe said he respects the man’s wish to remain anonymous, he has thought about who he may have been and what motivated him to be so generous.
He said that after a year that has brought so much hardship, the gift gives him and others a little bit of hope. More than 1,000 people have reacted to Warrenton Kia’s Facebook post about the surprise.
“Some people say it’s God, others say it’s karma,” Rowe said. “I think it was just a very kind man, and I will be forever grateful for him for that, because it literally changed my life.”
Rowe believes he filled the man’s gas tank in the early morning of Nov. 20. He said he was struck when the man asked him about his aspirations and ambitions.
Rowe, 23, told him his goal was to start a career at Hampton Lumber, but that his plans were derailed after a shoulder injury.
The injury also meant he couldn’t drive the manual truck he bought in May and had been restoring. He was trying to get a loan to buy a $2,000 used automatic vehicle.
Rowe said the man asked him what car lot the vehicle was on . Rowe told him it was a private sale.
Ring, the Warrenton Kia salesman who coordinated the purchase of the Sportage, said the man is from the southern Oregon Coast and was heading to Portland on business. He had an extra day, so he decided to spend a night in Astoria and went to fill his gas tank before heading out.
Ring described the man as religious.
“He made it very clear that things in his life turned around for him when he found faith and spirituality and that that was really what sort of turned his life around,” Ring said. “He was like, ‘I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do this for somebody,’ and he said to me, ‘After you talk to Bradley, you’ll understand why I did it.’
“And he was right. You talk to Bradley and it’s like, well, this kid obviously is trying his hardest in life, and you get knocked down.”
He said all the comments on the Facebook post reinforce the positive feelings people in the community have toward Rowe.
Rowe, who graduated from Astoria High School, said he tries to take care with every interaction he has with his customers. He takes a genuine interest in asking how their day is going.
“I try and be a little more open at my job because talking about nonsense all day is boring,” he said. “I talk about stuff that’s going on in my life or I’ll sit and listen to what they have to say. And I was about brought to tears from the Facebook post, reading all the comments from people I talk to every day and my regular customers saying how much they appreciate me.
“We literally have people telling us sometimes that they can’t wait till we’re out of a job, and we just feel like this job is pointless. And then seeing how much people appreciate what we do, and just the relationships you can build with somebody even talking to them for two minutes a day, a couple of times a week — it’s just amazing.”
