The driver of a Ford Explorer crashed into the Rite Aid building in Seaside on Friday afternoon.
At 12:34 p.m., police responded to a call of an elderly driver whose car had struck the exterior on the southwest side of the building. Two people were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital for treatment.
