A 29-year-old Svensen woman was reported missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Astoria Riverwalk.
Maya Sanders was last seen in the downtown area around noon on Tuesday, according to the Astoria Police Department. Some of her belongings were found at the end of Sixth Street and near the Comfort Suites.
Police believe the woman may be traveling east, as she was last seen near North Tongue Point around 3:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Eric Halverson said.
Sanders reportedly suffers from disabilities that may put her at higher risk if not found, Halverson said. The behavior is uncharacteristic for Sanders, but police at this time do not suspect any foul play.
Police are working with the Clatsop County Sheriff Office’s search and rescue team to find Sanders.
Sanders was last seen wearing a long shirt that was black, white, and green in color and was wearing pink shoes. She is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Astoria dispatch at (503) 325-4411.
