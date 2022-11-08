WARRENTON — A levy that would expand staffing and hours while continuing to fund operations at the Warrenton Community Library was trailing Tuesday after early returns.
“So obviously, not thrilled to see the results, but we know things are still early and there are still a lot more votes to be counted, so we’re still hopeful, keeping our chin up," Kelsey Balensifer, the chairwoman of the library board, said. "We know how valuable the library is to our community, so we’re trying not to read too much into what is still really early results.”
Balensifer considered the early results an indicator of the state of the economy and people's struggles.
"Realistically, things are tough for people right now, so I think it speaks more to the current world that we live in than it does to the library itself,” Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer, said.
If passed, the local option levy would raise the tax rate from 33 cents to 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would generate nearly $1.5 million over five years.
The money would go toward funding operations, extending hours, bolstering community programs and supporting the library in other ways.
While receiving boosts from volunteers, the library operates with one full-time and two part-time staff members. The hope, Balensifer has said, is to turn one of the part-time positions into full time.
Kelly Knudsen, the director of the library and the only full-time employee, is stepping away from the role at the end of the month, citing plans to open a food truck, as well as burnout and a lack of city investment into the community facility.
Since the facility is rented from the Warrenton-Hammond School District, funds also go toward covering rent, utilities and maintenance.
The outcome of the vote loomed large for the library. As no money is funneled from the city’s operating budget, the levy is the sole funding source for the library. Without the levy, Balensifer and other supporters have emphasized, the library cannot exist.
If the levy fails, Balensifer said, the library board would reassess and gather feedback from residents. Because the current levy expires in June, the board could possibly bring another levy before voters in May.
A political action committee, Save Our Library PAC, was formed in 2017 and relaunched this year to fundraise and assist with efforts in getting the levy passed. The group was made up of library board members, Friends of the Warrenton Community Library representatives and users of the facility.
There did not appear to be any organized opposition.
Balensifer said the library board carefully considered three options — staying at 33 cents, or increasing to 38 cents or 43 cents — before landing on a 5-cent increase.
The library was first established in 1993 and operated out of a small building in Hammond for over two decades. Due to significant issues with the structure, the library relocated to a larger building on S. Main Avenue in 2017. Later that year, voters approved a substantial leap in the tax rate, from 9 cents to 33 cents.