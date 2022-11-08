WARRENTON — A levy that would expand staffing and hours while continuing to fund operations at the Warrenton Community Library was trailing Tuesday after early returns.

“So obviously, not thrilled to see the results, but we know things are still early and there are still a lot more votes to be counted, so we’re still hopeful, keeping our chin up," Kelsey Balensifer, the chairwoman of the library board, said. "We know how valuable the library is to our community, so we’re trying not to read too much into what is still really early results.”

