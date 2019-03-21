Agile Design, the company behind a proposed data center at the North Coast Business Park, is suing a development group that had wanted to build a related technology project.
Entrepreneur Mark Cox of Agile Design has been in due diligence since August to purchase 67 acres at the county-owned business park in Warrenton. In a Circuit Court filing, the company claims Zion Fund Inc., which wanted to buy 62 acres to the north for technology offices, used proprietary information without permission to make its pitch to the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners in October.
Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Zion Fund canceled its proposed purchase.
Agile Design claims the development group produced material for the data center under a nondisclosure agreement, then used it without permission before the county on a complementary project.
The lawsuit claims the project would compete with the data center “because it targets the same industry and includes the same elements.”
The lawsuit alleges breach of contract and seeks $5.6 million in damages. It also seeks to enjoin the development group from using confidential information it gleaned from Agile Design.
Several days after the lawsuit was filed, James Reiter, a commercial real estate agent involved with the development group, sent an email to the county, saying that Phillip Diep, the CEO of Zion Fund, had no more interest in buying the 62 acres. Reiter’s message included an earlier email to him from Diep, who referenced the time and expense related to a lawsuit.
Along with Zion Fund, Agile Design’s lawsuit names others tied to the development group, including Mauricio “Nik” Sernande, CEO of Mavrik Studio Inc., and Floyd Holcom, the owner of the Pier 39 commercial waterfront. Holcom is Reiter’s brother.
Sernande was not immediately available for comment. Holcom declined to comment.
Sernande and Holcom are also behind Fishermens Wharf — Astoria, a company hoping to lease and operate the East Mooring Basin from the Port of Astoria.
The company wants to install floating single-family homes, along with expanded moorage in the marina, commercial storefronts and a potential cruise ship terminal.
Fishermens Wharf has given the Port a letter of intent, but has yet to present a proposed lease agreement.
