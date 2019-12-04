A teenager who was arrested in October on charges of sexual abuse in the Forest Rim neighborhood in Warrenton was arraigned Monday on additional charges.
The 15-year-old male suspect was arraigned in November after allegedly sexually abusing three children who live in the neighborhood. Since then, investigators have identified two more victims and the suspect was arraigned on additional charges.
People who have information are asked to contact Detective Tyler Johnston at the Warrenton Police Department at tjohnston@ci.warrenton.or.us or call him at 503-325-8661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.