A teenage girl was taken to Providence Seaside Hospital on Wednesday night after being swept into the ocean near Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach.
Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched at 5:45 p.m. to a report of two girls in the water. When crews arrived, one girl was out of the water and the other girl was clinging to the north side of Haystack Rock.
Officials say they lost sight of the girl, but then spotted her again on the south side of the rock.
Seaside Fire and Rescue arrived with jet skis and were able to recover the girl and she was taken to the hospital.
Officials say the girl lives outside of the area.
