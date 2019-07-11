A teenager was driving a vehicle down a logging road on Saturday night when a motorcyclist struck the vehicle head on, authorities said.
The motorcyclist, Andrew Nick Glegor, 30, of Astoria, turned onto a logging road to escape a police pursuit.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said they got a report of a crash on Pipeline Road 25 minutes after the pursuit ended. The sheriff's office said Glegor died as a result of the crash.
In a press release Thursday, the sheriff's office initially said three teenagers were in the vehicle. But the sheriff's office corrected the information to say one teenager was in the vehicle and the other two teens were witnesses in separate vehicles.
The sheriff's office said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash and that "the teens were out enjoying the forest."
