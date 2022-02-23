The Astoria Bridge is scheduled to close for a maximum of 20 minutes on Wednesday while experiments begin to move the cormorant population.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will attempt to use light- and sound-based techniques to compel the birds to nest elsewhere.

Additional bridge closures may occur until September, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Bird nests and excrement can impede bridge inspections and damage the paint, the transportation department said.

