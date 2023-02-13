Clatsop Community Action opened a temporary emergency warming center at the Astoria Armory on Monday night to help keep homeless people off the streets while a winter weather advisory is in effect.

The advisory, which is in effect from 10 p.m. on Monday through Tuesday morning, said the North Coast is expected to receive up to 2 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Astoria Armory
Buy Now

A temporary shelter for the homeless was set up Monday night at the Astoria Armory.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.