Clatsop Community Action opened a temporary emergency warming center at the Astoria Armory on Monday night to help keep homeless people off the streets while a winter weather advisory is in effect.
The advisory, which is in effect from 10 p.m. on Monday through Tuesday morning, said the North Coast is expected to receive up to 2 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Clatsop Community Action will provide staffing and services for the shelter, which will be set up in the lobby of the Armory on Exchange Street.
The shelter opened at 6 p.m. and doors will close at 9 p.m.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, said the city reached out over the weekend to see if the nonprofit would be able to oversee a temporary warming center in Astoria.
"We're doing what we're supposed to be doing. Our job is to help people in need," Matthews said, adding that the nonprofit will try to fill whatever gaps need to be filled.
Clatsop Community Action, which operates an emergency shelter in Seaside with Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, is filling a gap after the Astoria Warming Center at First United Methodist Church closed earlier this month.
The closure followed an incident involving a homeless man, Dwayne Douglas Blair, who allegedly threw an explosive device at a staffer and stabbed another.
Since the closure, more people have been sleeping outside in Astoria. It is unclear when or if the warming center will reopen.
Police Chief Stacy Kelly said Clatsop County's emergency management department reached out to the city with concerns about the city's homeless population during the winter storm.
He said the city reached out to the warming center to see if it would open or if Clatsop Community Action could use the nonprofit's space at the church. The police chief said the nonprofit's leaders indicated neither was an option.
LiFEBoat Services, which has a daytime drop-in center on Commercial Street, partnered with the nonprofit in October after trouble within the warming center created uncertainty over whether it would open an overnight shelter this season.
Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands had also offered support, including funding and oversight, prior to the warming center's decision to partner with LiFEBoat.
LiFEBoat has been making improvements to its facility on Commercial Street to eventually provide a year-round overnight shelter.
Osarch Orak, who runs LiFEBoat with his wife, Erin Carlsen, told The Astorian earlier this month that LiFEBoat plans to take over the space at the church used by the warming center and use it in some combination with the space on Commercial Street.
He said LiFEBoat was negotiating a 90-day temporary permit with the city, similar to the arrangement the city has with the warming center.
In late January, amid a dip in temperatures, the county announced the Oregon Department of Human Services would provide temporary staffing to allow the Astoria Warming Center to open 24/7 for a few days.
The county also requested help from the state in early November after asking warming centers along the North Coast to temporarily open ahead of schedule due to a stretch of cold weather.