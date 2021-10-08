Although she always enjoyed writing, Abbey McDonald’s career interests were unclear to her until a professor recommended journalism.
“(She) was like, ‘You get to wear different hats every day. Like if you want to be a veterinarian, you can just talk to your veterinarian, you get it out of your system, and you do something else the next day,’” McDonald said.
She soon settled on a double major of journalism and anthropology at the University of Oregon, where she graduated in June. She also graduated from the Robert D. Clark Honors College. Since her commitment to the career, journalism has taken her to several places across Oregon. Now, it will settle her in Astoria.
McDonald will be covering business and tourism for The Astorian. Through her work in business and its many intersections with other topics, she will also be contributing as a lead reporter for the Coast River Business Journal.
She interned at the Willamette Week in Portland and The News-Review in Roseburg, where she was the paper’s Snowden Intern. This past summer, she worked for the Malheur Enterprise in Vale, where she did reporting on construction and the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to her experience in small towns, McDonald appreciates the purpose that a newspaper plays in a tight-knit community.
“I just really love that you start to get to know people and you feel like your reporting really has an impact more so than a big paper,” she said.
In a place like Astoria, McDonald thinks journalism can play a unique role of being informative while keeping people in the community connected.
“It’s easy to feel like you’re not a part of your community, but then when you get to read the newspaper, and you see the stories about your neighbors or people you know, and you might run into them later and be like, ‘Oh, I know a little bit about you,’” she said. “So I think it just curates empathy.”
While at The Astorian, McDonald hopes to sharpen her writing skills while also producing enjoyable content. With interests in impactful topics like homelessness, gender and mental health, she hopes to work toward long-form writing in the future.