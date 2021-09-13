The Astorian was recognized by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for general excellence for work published in 2020, the top honor among newspapers of similar size.
The award in the annual Better Newspaper Contest, announced Friday, marked the first time The Astorian earned the top prize in more than a decade.
"The coronavirus pandemic upended life on the North Coast and placed significant personal and financial demands on our newsroom," Derrick DePledge, the editor of The Astorian, said. "Our staff kept their focus and did their jobs in a climate that was often politically fraught and hostile to transparency.
"When it mattered most, our staff matched the moment."
Along with general excellence, The Astorian won several first-place awards for pandemic-related coverage.
Nicole Bales, now a reporter at The Bulletin in Bend, won for best government coverage for a story examining Clatsop County's response to a virus outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton. The story was based on information the newspaper obtained through the state's public records law.
Hailey Hoffman, now a multimedia journalist at the Cascadia Daily News in Bellingham, Washington, won best photo essay for Portraits in a Pandemic, a series of front-page photos that depicted how life on the North Coast was disrupted by the virus.
The Astorian won best special section for Hunker/rise/surge: Coronavirus 2020, produced by associate editor Jonathan Williams and designed by production manager John Bruijn.
The Astorian won best editorial and best editorial page for editorials calling on the county to be more transparent about workplace outbreaks and supporting cap-and-trade legislation as a step forward on climate change.
Alyssa Evans, who now works at Columbia Memorial Hospital, won for best lifestyle coverage for a story on how the arts adapted to the pandemic.
The Astorian also won awards for work that was not related to the pandemic.
Katie Frankowicz won best education coverage for a story about a new approach to math.
Gary Henley won best feature — personality for a look at a former Major League Baseball player who owns Grizzly Tuna.
Hoffman won best news photo for a picture of the Warrenton teenager who organized local Black Lives Matter protests.
The Astorian won best front-page design for the work of designer Matt Vann, DePledge and Williams.
Elleda Wilson won second place in local column for In One Ear.
Hoffman won second and third place for online multimedia element for her video work.
Hoffman won third place for feature photo.
Williams won third place for local column and third place for feature story.
Frankowicz won third place for sports story.
Bruijn won third place for graphics.
The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association also recognized The Astorian with several advertising awards:
• First place in best color merchandising ad for Brims Farm & Garden.
• First place in best multi-sponsor ROP ads for the U.S. Coast Guard Salute.
• First place for most effective use of small space — Northwest Hardwoods.
• Second place best campaign using print and online — Columbia Memorial Hospital.
• Second place best ad series — City Lumber.
• Third place best house ad, institutional section and use of one color and black.
"The Astorian staff showed that excellence isn't dependent on working inside of our building. It is a team ethic that is rooted in a commitment to serve our community with credible, accurate, well-presented content," Kari Borgen, the publisher of The Astorian, said. "The general excellence award is recognition by our peers that The Astorian demonstrated that commitment in the pages of our newspapers in this past challenging year."