The Astorian's Our Coast magazine was awarded Best Use of Media in the 2020
Best Ad Ideas contest, an annual competition sponsored by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.
Our Coast magazine celebrates the lifestyle, history and attractions of the lower Columbia River area and was judged best in category statewide for idea, originality, layout, copy and content.
The Astorian also earned second place in the Best in Media category for the design of Quarterdeck, the quarterly membership magazine of the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
Other Astorian top awards included best special section cover in the state for "Gritty to Pretty: Astoria's Transformative Decade," featuring a drone photo of Astoria's waterfront.
The Coast Guard salute section was awarded first place for multisponsor ROP ad.
The Astorian also placed in best single house ad, best merchandising section and best institutional section.
