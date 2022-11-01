After working as a reporter in the Puget Sound area, Jenna Dennison has moved down the coast to take on a new role.
Dennison has assumed the associate editor position for The Astorian, where she helps with editing and overseeing the paper, as well as the Seaside Signal, Coast Weekend and Our Coast magazine.
Coming from The Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber, where she worked as a general assignment reporter, the idea of living on the Oregon Coast appealed to Dennison.
“I feel really lucky that I get to live and work here,” she said. “ … It’s just a really beautiful place to be.”
Although she misses the reporting side of journalism, she looks forward to the challenges of adapting to her new duties.
“I really take pride in helping shape a story from where it first is turned in and taking the nuts and bolts and polishing it and taking it to where it can be at its best level,” she said. “ … I really love that process.”
Originally from Blaine, a Washington state town near the U.S. border with Canada, Dennison first took interest in journalism during high school. For her senior project, she convinced her local newspaper — The Northern Light — to let her work as an intern.
“I always say I was a news junkie growing up … and I always loved writing,” she said. “Just the fact of getting to combine my love of writing and telling stories that matter to people, that was always really appealing to me. I think that’s what drew me into what I do now.”
She graduated from Seattle Pacific University in 2018, receiving a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in journalism.
Dennison’s long-term goals are to make advancements as an editor in the news industry.
“I really hope to get some valuable experiences here to take me forward and to propel me forward into that goal and that role somewhere down the line,” she said.