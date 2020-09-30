Journalists at The Astorian were honored this week with six awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association annual journalism competition.
The Astorian won second place in general excellence, with the East Oregonian, an EO Media Group sister newspaper, winning first place and the Grants Pass Daily Courier receiving third place.
The Astorian also won first place for a collection of editorials on a group opposed to a Grocery Outlet coming to Astoria and Fort George's expansion to the city's waterfront. The collection beat editorials from The Oregonian and Grants Pass Daily Courier.
Reporter Edward Stratton won second place in best education coverage for his story on how Clatsop County schools were utilizing funds from Measure 98, a voter-approved initiative to improve graduation rates, add career-technical classes and expand students’ access to college credits.
The Astorian also received second place for best page one design and third place best overall website.
The Seaside Signal, also an EO Media Group newspaper, won third place awards for best design and best editorial or column in its division.
Hailey Hoffman, The Astorian's visual journalist, received second place for best multimedia element for her video for the special section, "Gritty to Pretty: Astoria's Transformative Decade."
