News staffers at The Astorian were honored last week with four awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association annual journalism competition.
Former features editor Erick Bengel won first place for lifestyle coverage for a story about how two North Coast video stores — Video Horizons in Astoria and Universal Video in Seaside — have managed to hold on, even as traditional brick-and-mortar outlets have become a rarity.
Former photographer Colin Murphey won second place for a photo essay about the fire devastation in Paradise, California.
Elleda Wilson won third place for her In One Ear columns.
And former reporter Brenna Visser won third place for a feature story about a Seaside man killed by police.
The competition was judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.
“I’m proud of our journalists, and I’m glad their work is recognized by their peers in the industry,” said Jim Van Nostrand, The Astorian’s editor.
