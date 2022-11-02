WARRENTON — In its 100th year, The Columbia Press has ceased publication.
The weekly newspaper, which was led by Cindy Yingst and her husband, D.B. Lewis, primarily covered Warrenton while touching on other topics throughout Clatsop County.
WARRENTON — In its 100th year, The Columbia Press has ceased publication.
The weekly newspaper, which was led by Cindy Yingst and her husband, D.B. Lewis, primarily covered Warrenton while touching on other topics throughout Clatsop County.
Published on Fridays, the newspaper also featured columns written by Mayor Henry Balensifer, a senior spokeswoman and others. The last printed edition was on Oct. 7.
The decision to shut down was made after Yingst, who single-handedly managed the newspaper’s reporting, was hospitalized with serious medical concerns, Lewis said.
“We had two choices — either shut down the paper, or tell all the subscribers, ‘Hey, we’ll be back in four months,’” Lewis said. “Our subscribers are so loyal, they all would’ve stayed with us, but we were talking about retirement anyway … The timing kind of worked out to just go ahead and shut the thing down.”
The couple acquired the newspaper over five years ago from Gary Nevan, who ran it for nearly three decades.
“When the (opportunity to buy it) came up — she had just always had in her mind about how cool it would be to own a small-town newspaper,” Lewis said. “ … She had a hell of a lot of fun with it.”
Yingst handled the reporting and editing, while Lewis managed copy editing and circulation. Lewis referred to it as a “1 1/2 horse outfit.”
Pointing to the newspaper as a valuable resource for the community, Lewis said the pair would be willing to pass The Columbia Press on to someone interested in buying it.
“I am terribly saddened … It had content that was very specific to Warrenton and it was a great source of keeping up with things on the city and our senior citizens,” Balensifer said. “It was a great community newspaper and I am really saddened that it is closing down.”
Balensifer expressed hope that someone would take over and keep the newspaper running.
The couple also owned and operated the UPS Store in Warrenton for over 16 years. It was sold to new owners last week.
Prior to moving to the North Coast in the early 2000s, Yingst had an extensive background in journalism. After studying communications at California State University, Dominguez Hills, she worked for nearly 18 years at the San Bernardino Sun, both as a reporter and an editor.
Following a stint as the managing editor at The Astorian, she spent several years at The Olympian in Olympia, Washington.
The Columbia Press, which was printed by EO Media Group, which owns The Astorian, started as a Finnish-language publication in 1922 before becoming a countywide English weekly in the 1940s. It was moved from Astoria to Warrenton in 1978.
Yingst is likely to remain in the hospital for several more months, Lewis said, but her condition is improving and she is expected to make a full recovery.
Reporter
Ethan Myers is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him 509-638-9863 or emyers@dailyastorian.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.