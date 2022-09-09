During a morning work session in the garden of the Flavel House Museum, volunteers exchanged details on which shrubs needed pruning, when the daylilies would be divided and who last tended to some raised beds of herbs.
In the parterre garden, a labyrinth of shrubs, benches and trailing vines, volunteer Betsy Lang began the morning by watering plants that, just a few seasons ago, did not exist.
Founded last year by Pam Holen, a master gardener, the Flavel House Garden Society has brought together volunteers like Lang to revitalize the grounds of the historic Queen Anne-style mansion. “We’ve done a lot of pruning, we’ve mulched, we’ve composted,” Holen said. “The azaleas, the roses and the ferns are coming back. We’re just so pleased with how things are doing.”
Working under the direction of the Clatsop County Historical Society, the nonprofit that owns the museum on Exchange Street, the group has dedicated hundreds of hours over the past year to the landscape. Meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, volunteers have worked to restore a pond, add a shade garden underneath a cascading maple, plant trees and have even added hellebore from Holen’s personal garden.
“The grounds have never looked this good,” said McAndrew Burns, the executive director of the historical society, adding that many visitors have taken note of the change. “It’s an amazing transformation.”
The past year’s developments follow a long history of careful attention to the garden. Louis Schultz, a gardener hired by the Flavel family, began planting trees, roses and shrubs in the 1880s, shortly after the home was built. Many original trees remain on the property, including a towering giant sequoia, acquired through the travels of Capt. George Flavel.
Many newer plants also remain true to the home’s 19th-century roots, reflecting those common in the Victorian era, such as dogwood trees. Preservation efforts have closely followed the garden society’s work, with restrictions presenting both opportunity and challenge.
“We can revitalize the gardens, we can clean them up, we can do a variety of things but we cannot change things, unless we ask permission,” Holen said.
Acknowledging the difficulty of defining elements that fall within the Victorian era, Holen has a wider aim for the garden’s future. “We want to be a destination so that more people will come here and enjoy the gardens, enjoy the house,” she said.
The garden society aims to design a year-round landscape, allowing visitors to enjoy the grounds throughout all seasons. At its center is a volunteer-focused effort.
Among the group’s dedicated stewards was Larry Ziak, a longtime custodian at the museum who died in August. “It’s been hard because he was the one I could count on to give us a hand with something, like opening up the garden room and the kitchen in the morning,” Holen said, referencing a basement room with antique tools on hand for volunteers to use.
Caretakers of the garden join in with varied interests and skill sets. “Everybody tries to use their talents and what they enjoy doing,” she said.
Another goal is to expand educational efforts. A recent partnership with the Clatsop County Master Gardeners has allowed volunteers to gain credentials toward certifications, a program Holen hopes will incentivize other master gardeners to complete continuing education hours at the garden, passing on their skills to others.
Holen recognizes that the garden is a long-term effort, a continual work in progress. “This isn’t something you can do in one year. It’s not something you do in five years,” she said. “Every time you think you’ve got everything just so, there’s always changes.”