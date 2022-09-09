Flavel House garden
The Flavel House Garden Society has improved the grounds at the mansion.

 Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

During a morning work session in the garden of the Flavel House Museum, volunteers exchanged details on which shrubs needed pruning, when the daylilies would be divided and who last tended to some raised beds of herbs.

In the parterre garden, a labyrinth of shrubs, benches and trailing vines, volunteer Betsy Lang began the morning by watering plants that, just a few seasons ago, did not exist.

Flavel House garden
Pam Holen has led the restoration of the gardens at the Flavel House Museum.
Flavel House garden
A gardener hired by the Flavel family began planting trees, roses and shrubs in the 1880s, shortly after the home was built.

