Greenwood Cemetery
Buy Now

A monument to babies who were buried long ago in unmarked graves stands at Greenwood Cemetery.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Over the years, Michael Leamy has met a number of elderly mothers who have come to Greenwood Cemetery to search for the graves of babies they believe were buried long ago. 

Leamy, who owns the cemetery off state Highway 202 in Astoria with his wife, said he learned some women were not given the opportunity to see their baby if the infant was dead at birth. He said they were also not told where their baby was buried.

Greenwood Cemetery
Buy Now

Marian Soderberg serves on the board of the Friends of Astoria Greenwood Cemetery.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.