Over the years, Michael Leamy has met a number of elderly mothers who have come to Greenwood Cemetery to search for the graves of babies they believe were buried long ago.
Leamy, who owns the cemetery off state Highway 202 in Astoria with his wife, said he learned some women were not given the opportunity to see their baby if the infant was dead at birth. He said they were also not told where their baby was buried.
Upon helping a few of the mothers find graves, Leamy said, they asked to buy stones to remember their babies. Others could not be found.
"Even in their 80s, the grief was still there," he said.
Leamy said it was when he began to digitalize records at the cemetery that he started finding babies listed with a date, but without a specific grave location. In the records, they are often listed as "Baby" along with a surname.
He continued to find more and more.
Notes in Greenwood Cemetery's official ledger refer to babies buried in unmarked graves from 1891 through World War II. He estimates there could be dozens of unrecorded babies buried in the aisles, pointing to depressions where small graves have settled over the years.
After learning this information, Leamy and the nonprofit, Friends of Astoria Greenwood Cemetery, helped erect a monument late last year to commemorate the babies.
Overlooking Youngs River, the granite memorial is decorated with angels and lambs and lists the names of nearly 40 babies in the cemetery's records. A granite slab lying in front of the monument will be used to inscribe more names as they are discovered.
"I tried to capture the deep sorrow," Leamy said. "So I designed it with a broken heart and then an explanation on the left side and a tribute on the right side."
The next step will be to complete the landscaping around the monument.
Marian Soderberg, who serves on the board of the Friends of Astoria Greenwood Cemetery, said the goal was to acknowledge the babies that were buried and help families find closure.
"The pain of all that doesn't go away until they're able to draw some sense of closure to the experience," she said.
Soderberg and Leamy believe that as word gets out, more people will contact the cemetery and the list will grow.
Leamy noted that because there are no specific grave locations for the babies, they cannot be entered into modern digital records.
With the new monument, he said they will have a specific location, so they can be represented on updated official records.