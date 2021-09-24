SEASIDE — Shots fired downtown on Thursday night damaged a high window at the Times Theatre & Public House on Broadway but did not injure anyone inside.

People reported hearing gunfire around 10 p.m. near S. Columbia Street and Avenue A.

Seaside police are still looking for a suspect. People can call Sgt. Josh Gregory at 503-738-6311 to report information or provide surveillance video that captured the area or incident.

