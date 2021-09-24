Theater damaged by gunfire in Seaside The Astorian Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEASIDE — Shots fired downtown on Thursday night damaged a high window at the Times Theatre & Public House on Broadway but did not injure anyone inside.People reported hearing gunfire around 10 p.m. near S. Columbia Street and Avenue A.Seaside police are still looking for a suspect. People can call Sgt. Josh Gregory at 503-738-6311 to report information or provide surveillance video that captured the area or incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gunfire Seaside Police Weaponry Video Shot Josh Gregory Downtown Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPortion of causeway at East Mooring Basin collapsesWarrenton mayor warns firefighters will quit over vaccine mandateHotel projects in the works in AstoriaObituary: Cynthia Louise (Johnson) WilliamsonDeaths: Sept. 21, 2021Obituary: Debra LivingstonCounty records 26th virus deathObituary: Richard 'Rich' MillerDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Obituary: Robert 'Bob' Marks Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports