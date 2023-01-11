Prosecutors have brought more theft charges against Deborah Lee Morrow, a former executive officer of the Clatsop Association of Realtors.

On Tuesday, Morrow, 62, was arraigned on six counts of aggravated theft in the first degree — three by deception — and 22 counts of identity theft.

Morrow
Debbie Morrow was a leader in Warrenton-Hammond Healthy Kids Inc.

