Over the weekend, Inés García Fullana got closer to the ocean than she ever had before.
Born with spina bifida, a congenital defect in the spinal column, García Fullana has spent her life using a wheelchair. Many beaches lack the accessible infrastructure that would allow wheelchair users to get close to the water.
Fort Stevens State Park hosted a camping and recreation event for people with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities.
The event, which provided accessible yurts, equipment, meals and activities, was a collaborative effort between David’s Chair, Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection, Adventures Without Limits, REI and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
All-terrain wheelchairs allowed García Fullana and others to move about the beach in a way that some had never done before.
“You always see it in movies when couples are walking around the beach,” she said. “It made me feel in awe. I realized I had actually never done that before. It was a great experience.”
West Livaudais, the founder and executive director of Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection, wants to do more than provide experiences to just a handful of people. Implementing or recognizing accessible infrastructure, he said, should be a priority for parks across Oregon.
“They’re public beaches, but they’re not accessible,” he said.
The weekend event gave participants opportunities in kayaking, camping and hiking that are otherwise difficult to access in many places. Livaudais hopes introducing accessible measures to recreation can raise awareness of how many people with spinal cord injuries and similar disabilities have a vested interest in active recreation.
Adventures Without Limits, a Forest Grove-based organization that emphasizes identifying barriers to outdoor recreation for people with disabilities, entered a partnership with Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection in 2018. Together, and along with David’s Chair, another nonprofit dedicated to a similar goal, they’ve hosted many events like the one at Fort Stevens.
“Outdoor enthusiasm is alive and well within the disability community,” Livaudais said. “The reason you don’t see families with people with disabilities or parents with children with disabilities camping or out on a trail or on the beach is not because they don’t want to be, and it’s not that they aren’t physically able.
“It’s that there are significant structural barriers.”
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many Oregonians have flocked to outdoor spaces like the coast. Some places have accessible trails, but they are often little more than a short paved path from a parking lot to a viewpoint, said Jennifer Wilde, the director of outreach and development at Adventures Without Limits.
“Some people want to go for a longer hike than that, especially if you’re going to drive a couple hours to a place,” she said.
“If people go to Fort Stevens, they want to see the shipwreck, they want to see the battery, they want to get on the water at Coffenbury Lake. The trails in the park are nice and extensive, but extending that to identifying the other activities that people are doing in the park and the small steps that can be taken to make those more accessible for people that may face barriers otherwise.”
One of those small steps, according to Wilde, is to improve imagery and visual descriptions of sites and trails rather than labeling them as accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. More elaborate descriptions that display a broader understanding of the spectrum of comfort that many with disabilities have, she said, can give people a better understanding of what to expect from a recreational experience.
Events like the one at Fort Stevens are a huge first step to showing people what accessibility and inclusivity in recreation can look like, García Fullana said.
“This particular event is allowing for the word to spread and state that there is a need for activities like this, because there is an interest in participating,” she said. “Especially living in Oregon.”