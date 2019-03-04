Three brothers from Astoria were rescued over the weekend after getting their vehicles stuck in the snow in a forest near Clatskanie.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that a distress signal was coming from a GPS device in a vehicle near Fishhawk and Greasy Spoon roads.
The sheriff’s office was unable to reach the owner of the vehicle, but learned from the owner’s mother that three of her sons had gone for a drive in the woods and were not prepared to spend the night.
A deputy attempted to get to the area but was unable to continue due to the ice and snow. The sheriff’s office then requested the assistance of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, which responded with specialized lifted vehicles.
The team located the brothers with their Ford truck, which had slid off into a ditch and become stuck on the side of the road in the snow.
The boys were thankful for the assistance and were able to return home, according to the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.