WARRENTON — City Commissioner Pam Ackley’s decision not to run for another term in November left an opening for a newcomer in the region's fastest-growing city.
Gerald Poe, who has served on several city boards, said he got in the race for Position 1 to avoid less experienced candidates serving above him. Brandon Williams and Allen Berry, who have not been involved in city politics, are critics of local government.
Poe, a merchant sailor for Washington State Ferries and a former logger and fisherman, has served on the city’s Urban Renewal Advisory Committee, budget committee and Hammond Marina task force over the past five years. He said he was contacted by Ackley, who asked if he knew anyone interested in running.
“At the time, I didn’t think I’d get involved,” he said. “But when the time got closer … and I checked who was running, I thought, ‘Well, wait a minute. Here I’ve been involved all these years, and these two guys are going to sit over me and my volunteer positions?’
"I just felt like I have enough whiskers where I could go ahead and step in.”
Ackley, who has endorsed Poe, said it takes at least a year to get up to speed on city ordinances, zoning rules and other issues to make informed decisions as a commissioner.
“He has the experience it takes to know what issues face the city and his career in not only ferry services with the Washington State (Ferries), but past fishing and logging in our community,” she said. “The other two candidates do not have these credentials to my knowledge.”
Williams, a local contractor who has been in the county since he was 5, is active with the local Republican Party. He has staked his campaign focus on the U.S. Constitution, small copies of which he carries around to hand out.
“That’s the rule of law there,” he said at a recent conservative flag-waving rally. “And codes and ordinances, rules and regulations, those aren’t laws. And what our governor has done to us, and what city officials in this area have done to us, is not acceptable.”
A City Commission campaign has been on Williams’ mind for some time because of local officials not listening to constituents, he said. Williams has referred to face masks during the coronavirus pandemic as muzzles and called restricting in-person classes at schools because of the virus “one of the worst things we could have ever done.”
Williams had domestic violence-related convictions for menacing in 2015 and 2017. “Behaviors that happened in the past with individuals … as we get older, we learn from our mistakes, and we grow from our mistakes,” he said.
Williams criticized Poe’s wife for supporting Black Lives Matter on social media, calling the group a terrorist organization “wanting to destroy the nuclear family” and “pushing a Marxist agenda.” He accused Poe of approaching people around Warrenton and Hammond and defaming him.
Berry, who moved to the North Coast 11 years ago from New Mexico, said he wants to give back to the community that has helped him go from homelessness to a married homeowner.
A retired electrician originally from Texas, Berry relocated to be closer to his father in Olney but said disagreements with his stepmother forced him out onto the streets in Astoria.
“I ended up in the Astoria Rescue Mission, pulling myself together,” he said. “Life kept going, and I kept pushing forward, come to the Lord and found me an awesome woman and got married.”
Berry said he didn’t get into politics until about four years ago, becoming worried about the future for his family. He has made news recently over a firewood stand he and a neighbor run along Ridge Road near the entrance to Fort Stevens State Park.
Neighbors have complained of noise and other issues with the business. The county Board of Commissioners, including Berry’s neighbor, Commissioner Mark Kujala, backed a moratorium on businesses operating in county rights of way.
Berry has accused the county of harassing him at the behest of neighbors who don’t like him.
The Southern native has also drawn attention for flying a Confederate flag and a flag supporting President Donald Trump on his property.
Berry gave kudos to Mayor Henry Balensifer and Commissioner Mark Baldwin, but called Commissioner Rick Newton and Commissioner Tom Dyer "yes" men.
He said he wants to be an outsider voice providing equal treatment to all citizens and providing better representation for Hammond.
“I’m here for the small guy,” he said. “I’m motivated for the community, equal rights for everybody. Just because you know somebody high don’t mean you get your way.”
