Three people died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26.
Police say a Mercedes station wagon was heading westbound at around 10 a.m. about 2 miles east of the state Highway 53 junction when the driver lost control and slid sideways into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a Toyota Tacoma driven by a Seaside woman.
Walter Smith, 21, of Pendleton, who was driving the Mercedes, died. His passengers, Erick Fadness, 20, of Decorah, Iowa, and a 16-year-old female from Portland also died.
The Seaside woman who was driving the Toyota Tacoma was flown to a Portland hospital.
The highway was temporarily closed while law enforcement investigated and reconstructed the crash.