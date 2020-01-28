Sheriff's deputies have found the three people reported missing in the woods in the Hamlet area.
Deputies began searching for 25-year-old Luke Abram, of Warrenton, and 14-year-old Karter Dunaway, of Warrenton, Monday night after a 911 report that a vehicle had left the road and become disabled.
Deputies had reason to believe Caleb Brim, 16, of Warrenton, was also in the vehicle.
Family members described the group as friends and reported the three became stranded when they drove off the narrow roadway after encountering another motorist.
Deputies found the vehicle and launched a full search and rescue mission at daylight Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, all three were found safe about a mile from the vehicle. They had left the vehicle searching for cellphone service.
They were reportedly uninjured but had been exposed to the elements through the night.
"The sheriff’s office wants to remind people traveling in the forest to go prepared with proper food and clothing," the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Always let friends or family know your travel plans and never assume you will have cellular service. Even if your vehicle becomes disabled, it's generally safer to stay inside when possible."
