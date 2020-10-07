Seaside police are investigating an assault Wednesday that left three men injured.
Two Seaside men, Christopher Boyer, 35, and Gary Gobin, 40, were arrested on multiple charges, including assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police responded to a disturbance on Spruce Drive at about 12:30 a.m. and found the three men were assaulted with a machete and other weapons.
One of the suspects reportedly knows the residence and the initial victim. Police to not believe it was a random act and are not searching for any other suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
