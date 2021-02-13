The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people and one dog Saturday morning from a commercial fishing vessel that capsized off of Willapa Bay.
The boat, Terry F, reportedly lost power and began taking on water at about 7:30 a.m. about 4 miles offshore.
The Coast Guard lost communication with the crew on Terry F, but sent an aircrew and boat to the location.
The Coast Guard aircrew arrived at about 7:40 a.m. and passed a radio to the fishing boat. They instructed the crew to enter the water one at a time to meet a rescue swimmer. All three were wearing survival suits and communication gear.
Everyone on the boat was rescued by 9:15 a.m. and flown to Westport Airport in Washington state. All three were in stable condition and declined medical treatment.
Petty Officer Michael Clark, of Coast Guard public affairs, said having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, "as well as the proper survival suits aboard likely contributed to the three persons surviving this ordeal."