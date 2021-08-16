Three restaurants broken into in downtown Astoria The Astorian Aug 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three Astoria restaurants — the Silver Salmon Grille, Himani Indian Cuisine and Astoria Brewing Co. — were broken into about 6 a.m. Monday.Astoria police say the suspect entered Himani and Silver Salmon.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicole Riley at 503-741-6118 or nriley@astoria.or.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Silver Salmon Restaurant Grille Himani Indian Cuisine Police Nicole Riley Astoria Brewing Co. Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn the Record: Aug. 12, 2021State discloses virus outbreak at Clatsop Care Health & RehabilitationCounty records 55 new virus cases over the weekendColumbia Memorial Hospital cancels elective surgeries as virus cases riseGovernor imposes statewide mask mandate as virus cases climbDeaths: Aug. 12, 2021Death: Aug. 10, 2021Obituary: Jim FinkNew framing business opens in Astoria'I just sat in a chair outside my house and watched my house burn' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports